Johnny Depp’s career officially saved after Amber Heard trial? PR expert weighs in

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lasted for several years, the jump began with an article by Amber Heard about domestic violence in 2018. After numerous lawsuits, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has largely emerged victorious in a libel lawsuit and appears to have cleared his name in the process. So is Depp’s career officially saved after beating Heard in court? One public relations expert expressed his opinion.

Johnny Depp’s career was in jeopardy for a while; he and Amber Heard could not shoot anything in court, and he, in particular, was fired from the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. But after winning in court, he continues to study music and is preparing to star in his first film after the trial, and also orders a new directorial work. Evan Nearman, CEO of global PR firm Red Banyan, recently spoke to Insider about Depp’s path to redemption, where he argued that it was “extremely unlikely” that the actor would be out of work after the verdict. As he put it,

We should expect the floodgates to open now that the trial is behind him. We are already seeing the first signs of this, and most likely they will appear. Johnny Depp could always come out of the Heard-Depp judicial saga with a lot of opportunities left in his career. The lack of convincing evidence that he had committed abuse by his ex-wife returned him to the category of Hollywood superstars, from which he was only temporarily suspended.

Well, that’s it. From Evan Nairman’s point of view, this is just the beginning of Johnny Depp’s victory tour. Because besides seemingly vindicating his name in court, the public also seems to be largely on his side. Thus, Depp will be able to regain his celebrity status again — at least, according to Nairman.

Indeed, the money began to return to Johnny Depp after winning a defamation case in court. He recently signed a new seven-figure contract with Dior to become the face of the Sauvage fragrance again. And in addition to musical performances and his return to the director’s chair, it seems that Depp is waiting for new fees. As Nairman put it,

Johnny Depp invested a lot of time, energy and financial resources to clear his name, and it seems to have paid off in the end.

After Johnny Depp’s victory in court, some fans are wondering if he can return to the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Mads Mikkelsen has even addressed this recently, apparently thinking it’s possible if Warner Bros ever gives the green light to a fourth film.

While Johnny Depp seems to be going through a professional ascent, will Amber Heard be able to follow his example? Evan Nairman spoke about the fate of the Aquaman actress, saying:

She made the choice to go out publicly and don the #metoo flag, but the jury and the public did not find her trustworthy.

Of course, he also acknowledged that this could change if Amber Heard’s attempts to appeal the verdict are successful. The legal situation is still evolving and the public is following every update as both legal teams continue to fight for their client.

Johnny Depp is currently shooting his first film after the trial, and Amber Heard will appear in Aquaman 2 on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.