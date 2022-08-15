Johnny Depp will star for the first time in 25 years

For the first time since the production of “The Brave” in 1997, Johnny Depp is going to take the director’s chair again to lead “Modigliani,” a story based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Depp will not only direct, but also co-produce with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

Depp is no stranger to working behind the camera, Depp has also directed 11 feature films, the latest of which is the 2020 film “The Golden Pot: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan.” Production of the film is due to begin in 2023 in Europe, details about the casting will be later.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be based on the play of the same name by Dennis McIntyre, adapted by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. The story is not a complete biopic, but rather, as Navidi describes it, “it is part of Modi’s life, not a biography.” The story unfolds during the two days of the artist’s life in Paris in 1916 and tells about the key events that changed the course of his career. At that time, Modigliani considered himself a loser, but the events of these two days led to the fact that the artist and sculptor reached a turning point in their lives and careers.

Depp’s directorial debut in 1997 allowed him to film himself and the legendary Marlon Brando in a film revolving around the story of an Indian recently released from prison, who is given a chance to provide his family with money by starring in a snuff film. Speaking about Modigliani’s life, Depp said: “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is something that I am incredibly honored and truly humbled to show on screen. a universally human story with which all viewers can identify themselves.” The painting is produced by his publishing house IN.2, which is the European branch of his production company Infinitum Nihil.

This follows Depp’s casting for the role of King Louis XV in the film Jeanne du Barry, which is currently also being filmed in Europe under the direction of French director Maivenne. The film marks Depp’s return to acting 3 years after an extremely public and ugly trial between him and ex-wife Amber Heard. Since the casting details for Modigliani are currently still a secret, it is unclear whether Depp will appear in front of the camera or Pacino will appear.

Modigliani is in development.