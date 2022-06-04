Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Answers to 3 unresolved questions in the courtroom

In Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard, the jury surprised many observers in the courtroom by deciding in Depp’s favor. And there are questions and complaints about the procedure that arose after the monumental verdict.

You’re not alone if you’re still wondering why the courtroom was open to the public, why cameras were installed and why jurors weren’t isolated. Read on to find out more about why this happened.

Why was the courtroom open to the public during the trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard?

Some commentators complained that the topic of the trial was too sensitive for public review. Heard’s testimony included details of the abuse she blamed on her ex-husband. On the other hand, Depp’s mental health and his use of psychoactive substances were demonstrated. He also claimed domestic violence.

Depp sued Heard in Virginia, where in most cases the presence of onlookers in the courtroom is allowed in state courts. And most civil trials, such as the defamation case between Depp and Heard, are usually open to the public.

Technically, having a gallery of observers is considered part of due process. This is a step towards making the process transparent and honest.

Why were there cameras in the courtroom during the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard?

FOR THE RECORD: As you know, I am a HUGE supporter of cameras in the courtroom. Transparency is always better. Don’t let anyone tell you anything else. Cameras are necessary so that the public can have full access to the courts. @LawCrimeNetwork #EmberHerd #Johnny Depp

The decision to allow the use of cameras in the courtroom was made by Judge Penny Azkarate. She said she feels the press pool can reduce the chaos in the courthouse. Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehof objected to the cameras, but Azkarat felt that her arguments did not apply to the case.

The New York Times wrote: “…Azkarat ordered the cameras to be allowed, arguing that Ms. Bredehoft’s argument about victims of sexual crimes would only apply to criminal trials. The judge suggested that the use of cameras could make the courthouse “safer” by giving a wider audience of viewers remote access to the case.”

Why weren’t the jurors isolated in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial?

Some observers argued that Judge Azkarat should have isolated the jury in the defamation case between Depp and Heard. But this is an expensive solution that is rarely found in Virginia.

“In almost all jury trials in Virginia… jurors go home at the end of each day and are simply told not to discuss the case with anyone and not to watch, read or listen to news reports about the case. It is very important that you follow these instructions.” (From a collection of answers for jurors from Virginia.)

Some observers of the trial suggest that the jurors took their instructions with disbelief when they went home. But the jury’s misconduct may lead to the cancellation of their decision. This would mean that their collective sacrifice of six weeks, when they devoted most of their time to the cause, earning $30 a day, would be invalid.

After the verdict, Bredehof said that Hurd could not afford to pay $10.4 million in damages. She also said that she intends to appeal the case.

How to get help: In the United States, call the national Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or send a text message to START at 88788.

How to get help: In the United States, call the Substance Abuse and Psychiatric Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-4357.