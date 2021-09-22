Johnny Depp Urges People To Fight Cancellation Culture

Johnny Depp: Actor and musician Johnny Depp has finally decided to speak after it was canceled — and the call is for people to “stand up against injustice.” Depp saw his reputation in shambles after fights with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which took the headlines of tabloids and social media. According to him, “no one is safe”.

Depp was emphatic: “It doesn’t matter if a judgment, by itself, has some artistic license. When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in – stand up, don’t sit. they need you.”

The speech was given before the actor received an honorary award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, one of the most prestigious in the world. On the phenomenon of cancellation, he said, “It can be seen as an event in history that lasted as long as it lasted, this culture of cancellation, this instant rush of judgment based on what essentially amounts to polluted air.”

And he continued: “It’s so out of control now that I can promise no one is safe. None of you. (…) There is no more floor, the rug has been pulled. It wasn’t just me that this happened, it happened to a lot of people. This sort of thing has happened to women and men. Unfortunately, at some point, they start to think this is normal. Or who they are. When it isn’t”.