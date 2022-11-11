Johnny Depp Thanked Rihanna For The Role of Savage x Fenty

Johnny Depp publicly thanked Rihanna for bringing him to participate in her latest promotional show Savage X Fenty.

The actor’s casting was met with criticism earlier this month due to controversy surrounding a libel case he won against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp was awarded $10 million (£8 million) in damages and $5 million (£4.2 million) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million (£1.7 million) after the jury found that Depp had slandered her through his lawyer.

The actress sued Heard for defamation because of a 2018 article in The Washington Post in which she wrote that she had experienced domestic violence. Heard did not mention Depp’s name in the article, although Depp’s lawyers argued that this falsely implied that he had been sexually and physically abused during their marriage.

Yesterday (November 10) Depp shared a teaser from a movie about Rihanna’s underwear show, which was released this week on Amazon Prime Video. He thanked the singer for including him in her project.

Despite the fact that Depp won a libel lawsuit against Heard this summer, some people began to harass Depp online, believing that he physically and emotionally abused Heard. Depp has consistently denied Hurd’s accusations, although he admitted that he drank a lot during their relationship.

Ollie Alexander from Years & Years and It’s A Sin has vowed to stop supporting the brand after Depp’s casting.

Alexander, who was previously photographed in a harness and underwear for the Savage x Fenty advertising campaign, last week expressed disappointment with the decision to hire Depp for this role.

Last Thursday (November 3), he retweeted a post about Depp’s appearance in the series, adding a frowning smiley face.

A fan responded to this tweet by saying that Alexander “wears the Savage x Fenty collection so well.” He replied thanking them, but added that “after this news, I won’t wear it anymore.”

thank you but after this news i won’t be wearing it anymore https://t.co/MvW5LuHTow — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) November 3, 2022

However, several of Depp’s famous contemporaries commented on messages of support, including Paris Hilton, who shared a fiery emoji.

One fan also wrote: “I’m so glad that Rihanna included you in her show. Maybe I’ll buy something from Fenty now, lol.”

In Depp’s key moment in the Savage X Fenty show, he was walking towards the camera, looking into the camera lens, surrounded by shirtless dancers in the woods.

The actor and musician appears to be in demand at the moment, as it was announced just last month that “Hollywood Vampires” will embark on a UK tour next summer.

The rock supergroup, which includes Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, will play six concerts in the UK next July in Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.