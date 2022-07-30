Johnny Depp sells works for millions and completes tour with Jeff Beck: “Now we rest”

Johnny Depp has been busy since the completion of the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, as the star has received several concerts. After the case was closed, Depp flew to France to shoot the film “The Favorite”, in which he plays King Louis XV. One of the other high-profile projects that Depp has planned is an album that is a collaboration with guitarist Jeff Beck. They have also been touring together for the past few months. However, the tour has just ended, and now the actor is ready to “rest”. And it looks like he will be comfortable, since this development coincides with the fact that he is selling some of his works for millions of dollars.

According to The Sunday Times, the 59-year-old actor’s work went on sale last Thursday for $ 3.6 million. The news outlet reports that the Friends and Heroes collection, which features portraits of stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Al Pacino, was sold out “almost immediately.” Castle Galleries announced the availability of Johnny Depp’s works just a few days ago. In a statement, the company explained that Depp’s art “is a testament to those he knew well and those who inspired him as a person.”

One would imagine that the actor is happy with this major purchase, although it seems that he is ready to relax a little. At the end of the week, the actor wrote on his Instagram to mark the end of his tour with Jeff Beck. He expressed gratitude to those who saw their performance, and also thanked the band and the film crew. Despite the fact that he and Beck said they would rest for a while, he promised that they would go on stage together again.

Even before the end of the tour, Johnny Depp has already planned another musical project. The Sweeney Todd graduate is set to reunite with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen for the Hollywood Vampires Tour. The mentioned tour will cover Germany and Luxembourg and will take place in the summer of 2023. Needless to say, it looks like Depp will be booked for the foreseeable future.

While he’s been getting roles in projects like “The Favorite” (which got a streaming house), one thing the star won’t be busy with is the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. The actor of Jack Sparrow previously stated during the trial that he was not going to repeat this role. However, there were rumors that he would return to the Pirates franchise, and he was paid $301 million to reprise his famous role. Although the representative later disputed this claim, calling it “invented”.

Although Johnny Depp seems to be gaining momentum in his career, he has not yet finished the trials. Amber Heard recently filed an appeal, trying to overturn the verdict in the libel case, in which Depp was awarded $ 8.3 million. Although Depp wants to “move on,” he has filed his own appeal to “make sure that all documents and all legal issues will be considered by the Court of Appeal.”

Only time will tell if Amber Heard’s attractiveness was a smart play. However, it is now obvious that Johnny Depp is confident that the verdict will remain in force. And while he’s waiting for the final decision, he’s going to take some time off before his next acting role or musical performance.