Johnny Depp sells the mansion where the incident with the severed finger occurred at the highest price

The lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is currently in the appeal process. Meanwhile, both stars continue their lives, which includes selling the houses they once owned. Heard recently sold a house in Southern California, but now the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has made Australian history by selling his mansion, the site of one of the most high-profile incidents in the history of the stormy relationship between Depp and Heard. at the highest price ever in Queensland.

According to Radar Online, a house with 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar and its own go-kart track sold for $40 million. This is quite a significant increase in price, considering that the mansion was bought in 1996 by motorcycle racer Mick Duhan for only $ 1.5 million. Apparently, he made most of the improvements at home after that. The person who paid an impressive sum for the house is unknown.

The mansion was the scene of the Johnny Depp finger incident

One of the most memorable moments that occurred during the defamation trial occurred in a house that had just been sold. It was there that Depp claims that he lost part of his finger during a fight with Heard, when she threw two bottles of vodka at him, the latter cut his finger, which required surgery. His ex denies this and says that Depp cut himself breaking things at home while drunk.