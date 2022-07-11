Johnny Depp seems to be shooting Amber Heard in the lyrics of a new song

The battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard may have gotten out of the courtroom, at least for now, but the war is far from over, at least as far as Johnny Depp is concerned. Depp eventually won a libel lawsuit between them, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been taking something of a victory lap ever since. He’s been speaking out against Heard since the sentencing, and now he seems to be shooting her in song.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been working together on a new album, “18,” which, according to The Sunday Times (via TMZ), includes a couple of songs written by Depp. One of the tunes called “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade”, which in itself may be a reference to the ongoing court battles, because of which Depp remains in the headlines, includes the line “If I had a penny, it would not have reached your hand, which, of course, may be a reference to Heard considering how long they’ve been arguing in court over money.

Johnny Depp has filed a couple of lawsuits against Amber Heard over the past few years. In the end, he lost a libel lawsuit against a British newspaper that called him a “wife beater” on its pages. However, his defamation suit directly against Hurd was much more successful. Technically, both parties were ordered to pay the other for libel, but Hurd was ordered to pay a much larger amount.

The litigation is not over yet. Amber Heard wants to appeal, at least we can see how the court will reduce the amount of damages, even significantly. Although there is still a very real possibility that Amber Heard will pay Johnny Depp several million dollars when all this is said and done.

The real question after the trial is what all these public proceedings will mean for the careers of both stars in the future. Johnny Depp’s defamation case was based on the idea that Amber Heard’s article in the Washington Post led to him losing his job as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Disney films Pirates of the Caribbean, and also turned down the role of Grindelwald in Warner Bros. The films “Fantastic Beasts” after losing a libel case. Depp continued to work, but, of course, not as loudly as before.

Amber Heard’s current career status was also in question in a recent defamation case, as her role in the upcoming Aquaman sequel is reportedly much smaller than she was originally, which Heard’s legal team explained by public attacks on the actress, which she claimed Depp was behind. .

Of course, we haven’t heard the end of this case yet. And none of the stars have finished the trials. Johnny Depp returns to court to deal with the assault charge, while Amber Heard is suing her insurance company not to demand payment due to the libel verdict.