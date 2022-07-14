Johnny Depp reunited with his lawyer Camilla Vasquez at a rock show, and her outfit was on top

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have made countless headlines over the past few years thanks to their ongoing litigation. The situation reached a boiling point when the defamation case was brought to court in Virginia, and every moment went viral thanks to the cameras in the courtroom. The trial, broadcast on television, also made lawyer Camilla Vasquez a celebrity. Depp recently reunited with Vasquez at a rock show, and her outfit was on top.

Johnny Depp eventually emerged victorious in court, and Amber Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and sentenced to pay him a whopping $10 million. His lawyer Camilla Vasquez became famous in the process, partly due to rumors that she and the actor are really dating. The two recently met in a much more casual setting, and the video went viral on places like Instagram. Check it out for yourself and take a look at Vasquez’s A+ outfit.

It’s almost hard to recognize Camilla Vasquez in her work clothes. But she’s a normal person, like the rest of us, and in places like a concert, she’ll wear more casual clothes. In this case, these are flared denim trousers and a silk top. Who says lawyers can’t have fun?

The aforementioned video is being distributed on the Internet and shows Johnny Depp with a group of people at one of his recent concerts. Waving to fans, we see a visible Camilla Vasquez showing off her ongoing relationship with Depp. She’s also apparently still on his legal team as the fallout from the Amber Heard trial continues to play out.

Johnny Depp has clearly been paying a lot of attention to music lately. He was noticeably absent when the jury read out the verdict in the defamation case, as he had already left for Europe to play guitar with Jeff Beck. Since then, he has continued to give music concerts and is even planning a reunion tour for his supergroup Hollywood Vampires. We will need to see if Camilla Vasquez will attend these shows.

Of course, music isn’t Johnny Depp’s only future now that Amber Heard’s trial seems to have come to an end. While the Aquaman actress’ team is still trying to get the verdict overturned, they’re out of luck. And Depp is now preparing to shoot his first film after the trial in France, where he plays King Louis XV.

As for Camilla Vasquez, her star power has only increased since she and Johnny Depp won their battle in court. Having been promoted in his current firm, the lawyer seems to have many opportunities, both within the legal practice and beyond. This includes a possible book as well as camera capabilities. We just need to see how it all shakes out. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.