Johnny Depp Resignation: Abandoning Fantastic Beasts

Devastated, with an official statement, Jhonny Depp says goodbye to his role for the third installment of Fantastic Animals

After the culmination of the media legal problem between Jhonny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, where, we learned that unfortunately the actor did not do well at all, it was still in doubt what would happen to his role as the villain of the saga of “Fantastic Animals”.

Since, previously Warner Bros, had released a statement warning that he did not want to be related to problematic people, in this case speaking of the multifaceted actor, as well as how he made it known regarding Amber’s situation, well, in the same way No matter who won the trial, whoever lost would be left without their important papers, in order not to be related.

Anyway, when he lost his mind, he was in “we will see” what would happen to the actor’s role, and the scenes that were already recorded to form part of the third part of the fantastic beasts movie installment, and as for this, The company had mentioned that at least the scenes where the actor appeared would be eliminated, although they had not confirmed this information.

Now, everything is cleared up, and if you consider yourself a fervent admirer of the man who gave life to “Grindelwald” we have very bad news for you.

It was just a few minutes ago, when from his official profile on Instagram, the chameleonic actor, Jhonny Depp dedicated himself to sharing a scanned image of a trade, where he clarifies important things, appreciates the support obtained and gives us the bad news about the future of your entertainment.

Dated November 6, (today), from London, the official statement signed by him, mentions the following: “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following brief statement …” says the first paragraph, clearly those of us who have read the statement, leaves us intrigued.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHQXHimJvAC/?utm_source=ig_embed

Likewise, in this way he continues: “First, I would like to thank everyone who has given me their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by their many messages of love and concern, particularly in recent days,” he wrote .

“Secondly, I want to let you know that Warner Bros. has asked me to reside in my role as” Grinderwald “in” Fanastic Beast “(Fantastic Animlaes) and I have respected and accepted that request”, it is worth mentioning that at this point, who They have been shown following the media legal issue every day, and that it is in favor of the actor, they have felt the hope of seeing the actor play his iconic role as a villain magician crumble.

The brief, continues as follows: “Finally, I want to say this … the surreal judgment of the court in the United Kingdom will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My determination remains strong and I have the intention to prove that the accusations against me are false, “he continues.

“My life and my career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading. Sincerely, Jhonny Depp” ends the writing, which has caused a great stir on social networks, and it is that just a short time after being shared by the beloved actor, there have already been almost 800 thousand users who have given him their respective red heart, as well as a large number of comments from his fans and personal friends where, as from the beginning, they have shown their unconditional support.

Some users have written that we support him, no matter what happens, that we are always on his side, we believe you, and thus hundreds of words of encouragement are gathered towards the actor, who we can be sure that he is devastated at the news of having He lost his role, but as he says it, he won’t give up until the truth is told.



