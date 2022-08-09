Johnny Depp may not have major movie franchises right now, but he just made another seven-figure deal

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been going on for many years, and it shows no signs of slowing down, despite the fact that the verdict in the defamation case was handed down a few months ago. In addition to the various appeals currently under way, there is a lot of talk about how the controversy will affect each actor’s career. Depp may not have any major movie franchises right now, but he just signed another seven-figure contract.

While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal teams are still working at full strength, the Edward Scissorhands actor has been very active after seemingly being acquitted by the jury verdict. He is constantly touring as a musician, and is also preparing to shoot his first film after the trial. And when Depp expected to receive millions from Heard as a result of the lawsuit, TMZ reported that he received another big salary. Namely, by signing a new seven-figure contract to continue being the face of the Dior Sauvage fragrance.

Although a specific figure has not been named, it seems that Johnny Depp will receive at least a million for returning as an official of Dior’s Sauvage. The deal is expected to last several years, which presumably should include new advertising and fragrance campaigns. It is reported that the deal was concluded after Greg Williams from Dior attended one of Depp’s recent performances with Jeff Beck.

In fact, Johnny Depp’s current music schedule is already mentioned in Dior Beauty’s official social media accounts. Indeed, the cosmetic line published a photo of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor behind the scenes of the tour. Check it out for yourself below,

Well, it didn’t take long. Of course, those who closely follow Johnny Depp’s career after the defamation trial in Virginia may not be surprised by this turn of events. Shortly after Depp was declared the winner in court, Dior paid a lot of money to rerun his old Sauvage commercial in prime time on network television. And now that he has signed another contract to become the face of the fragrance, smart money says we should expect more Dior in the near future./Depp on our screens.

A seven—figure sum is a big salary even for celebrities like Johnny Depp. And his new deal with Dior is that millions of people are still at stake in connection with his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. The verdict ruled that the Aquaman actress was found guilty on three counts, and her ex-husband was ordered to pay $10 million. Meanwhile, Depp himself was found guilty on one count and is expected to pay Heard $2 million. But both legal teams have filed appeals, so the situation is still up in the air.

As mentioned earlier, Johnny Depp is preparing to shoot his first post-trial film. As for Amber Heard, she is expected to appear in Aquaman 2, although it may not be such a big role.