Johnny Depp lost the libel case

The verdict on Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun newspaper, which included “beating his wife” about himself, and its editor-in-chief Dan Wooton was announced today. Depp lost the case.

Actor Johnny Depp lost his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper, which used expressions of ‘beating his wife’ for allegedly violating his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to the news in The Guardian, the Supreme Court in London rejected Depp’s request for compensation for his image damaged in the defamation lawsuit filed over The Sun’s news about him.

The Sun newspaper reported that Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard was subjected to violence by the actor at least 14 times.

Depp completely denied his allegations of violence against Heard, while filing separate libel cases against The Sun newspaper and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp WAS wife beater who abused Amber Heard, judge rules as The Sun wins trial https://t.co/q9cObEG6Uv pic.twitter.com/z5zW4MCj41 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 2, 2020

WHAT HAPPENED?

Depp ended his 15-month marriage with his wife Amber Heard on August 16, 2016. During this process, while footage of the couple’s fight leaked to the internet, Heard, 30, announced that Depp had exposed him to violence.

Following the divorce, Depp filed for libel against The Sun for writing that he had ‘beaten’ his ex-wife. Saying that the 57-year-old actor abused him very severely, Heard said, “Some events were so serious that I was afraid that he would kill me deliberately or by losing control and crossing the line. He especially threatened to kill me many times during the last period of our relationship.”



