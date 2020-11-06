Johnny Depp leaves the Fantastic Beasts franchise

Johnny Depp will no longer play the wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise. The announcement was made by the actor himself on Friday (06), on his Instagram account.

“I want you to know that I was invited by Warner Bros. to resign my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I respected and agreed with that request,” said the actor in the post.

Through ComicBook.com, Warner Bros. confirmed Depp’s departure and announced that someone else will be cast in the role before the third film in the franchise is due to open in the summer of 2022.

Depp’s resignation comes just after the actor lost the defamation suit against the British tabloid The Sun, who called him a “woman beater” in a 2018 article. by Depp, actress Amber Heard.

Until then, Warner Bros. itself and author J.K. Rowling – who wrote the series of books in which the franchise was inspired – had defended the actor despite various criticisms from fans on the Internet.

In addition to thanking people for their support, Johnny Depp also mentioned the process in his statement.

“The surreal judgment in the UK court will not change my struggle to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My decision remains strong and I intend to prove that the charges against me are false. My life and career will not be defined at this time. “, pointed out the actor.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a franchise that shares the same Harry Potter universe, set a few decades before the events of the Hogwarts wizards.

ComicBook.com raised the prospect of Depp’s role returning to Colin Farrell, who played him in most of the first film.

However, there is still no information on possible names to replace the actor.



