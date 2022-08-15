Johnny Depp has just landed a major concert after the trial, and Al Pacino is involved

After the much-publicized libel case with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp seems to be returning to professional commitments. Depp has several projects, many of which are acting works. However, now the star has received a fairly large-scale concert, which will bring him a title that he has not held for more than two decades. Moreover, the legendary actor Al Pacino also participates in the production.

Johnny Depp will direct the film “Modigliani”, dedicated to the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Al Pacino will produce the film along with Barry Navidi. It is reported that the production of the film should begin in Europe in the spring of 2023. This will be the first time in 25 years that Depp will direct a feature film. In his statement, the Oscar nominee expressed his excitement about the project, talking about Modigliani’s extensive legacy:

The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is something that I am incredibly honored and truly humbled to show on the screen. It was a life with enormous difficulties, but ultimately a triumph — a universal story with which all viewers can identify themselves.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s first attempt to become a director came when he directed the 1997 film The Brave, during which he directed himself and the late great Marlon Brando. The drama tells the story of an Indian man who struggles with a terminal diagnosis while starring in a snuff film to provide for his family. Modigliani is based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. The film takes place in Paris in the early 1900s, and it would seem that the film is going to dive deeply into the artist’s life.

Al Pacino, for his part, has acted as a producer several times over the years. As for the scripts, he worked on the films “Local Stigmatist” of the 1990s and “Humility” of 2014. He also worked as a producer of the 1996 documentary In Search of Richard, through which he delved deeply into the work of William Shakespeare.

Johnny Depp has certainly been looking for a job over the past few months, and has also seen the streaming release of his movie Minnamata. Depp’s first role after “Fantastic Beasts” will be the role of King Louis XV in the French film “The Favorite” directed by Maiwenn. Recently, the star also teamed up with guitarist Jeff Beck, his longtime friend, to record an album. In addition, Depp has planned another music-related project, as he is going to go on a tour of Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, which will take place next summer.

