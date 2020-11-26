Johnny Depp Gone Margot Robbie Arrives

Since the role of Johnny Depp in the series has not yet been confirmed in the last few years following the end of the fifth movie of Pirates of the Caribbean, the movie was a bit on the air.

What a bad news, don’t you think? Let me tell you from the beginning, Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp is like making a Batman movie without Batman. Don’t say anything, because in some movies the character gets ahead of the movie, and that’s exactly what happens in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Pirates of the Caribbean is among Hollywood’s longest running and highest-grossing films, but after this news, we will say goodbye to the series after this last sixth movie, which will probably be shot without Johnny Depp.

Margot Robbie Confirms Being Involved with Pirates of the Caribbean

He kindly responded to rumors that Robbie was in the movie and confirmed that he would jump into the series. It looks like it will replace Depp (Jack Sparrow’s). Robbie explained that the newly created Pirates of the Caribbean movie will contain “plenty of girl power”. “Frankly, we’re really excited about the possibility of adding a very important female element to that world,” he said. He added that Robbie did not have a huge role in the production of the movie, only acting.

Fans of the movie have no idea when this new movie will be released or even when they can expect any news about the movie, but they seem to have at least acknowledged that Robbie is indeed involved.

Whether Depp will be included in the film or whether he will be thrown aside is still a mystery to me.

Another news is that fans of Jack Sparrow, the main character of the movie Pirates of the Caribbean, started an online petition and collected over 50 thousand signatures. In my opinion, I don’t think this will be of much use.



