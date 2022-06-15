Johnny Depp fans reacted to Amber Heard’s statement that he convinced the world that he had scissors instead of fingers with the help of “Edward scissorhands”

Johnny Depp made a splash with his film “Edward Scissorhands”. So much so that his ex-wife Amber Heard said in an interview that he convinced the world that he had scissors instead of fingers. The comment instantly took on a life of its own on social media after a trial that ruled in his favor.

Johnny Depp starred in the title role in “Edward Scissorhands”.

One of Depp’s most iconic roles is in Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands as the main character. The story tells about a scientist (Vincent Price) who creates an animated man named Edward. However, the scientist dies before he can finish assembling it. As a result, the young man has scissors blades instead of hands.

However, a kind suburban saleswoman named Peg (Dianne West) brings him home, where he falls in love with her daughter (Winona Ryder). Despite his many talents, he continues to face ridicule because of his scissorhands. This role is one of the most iconic collaborations of Depp and Burton during their time together.

Amber Heard said that Johnny Depp convinced the world that he had scissors instead of hands

NBC interviewed Heard to discuss the implications of the defamation trial with Depp. However, the publication made the interview on YouTube private, probably because of the negative reaction. The interviewer mentioned Depp’s lawyer’s previous comment regarding her testimony. Heard responded with a statement regarding Depp and his performance in the film “Edward Scissorhands”.

“In closing arguments, Depp’s lawyer called your testimony the performance of a lifetime and said you acted,” NBC said. — What do you say to that?

Heard replied: “Says the lawyer of the man who convinced the world that he had scissors instead of fingers.”

Social networks reacted to the actor’s comment

Social networks exploded with reaction to Heard’s comment about Depp in the image of Edward scissorhands. Some people thought that the clip was edited, but the original poster proved that it really is from the full interview. However, most of the answers are confused as to why Heard called Depp Edward Scissorhands.

Another Twitter user replied that Depp really had scissors instead of fingers in “Edward Scissorhands.” Others pretend that the character is not fictional, jokingly in response to Heard’s statement. Some fans of Depp explain that this is just evidence of his high quality of the game, that he convinced the world that he actually has scissors instead of fingers.

Some commenters on Twitter pointed to some of his previous films, such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, pointing out that they too should be real.

The film and the trial have already become old news in many social circles, but it is clear that there is still much to be said about the unfolding events.