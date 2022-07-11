Johnny Depp donated money to charity Amber Heard promised money for divorce

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making headlines for years thanks to their lengthy litigation, and this trend really intensified when their defamation case was brought to court. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor eventually emerged victorious in court, and his ex-wife was found guilty on three counts and sentenced to pay a whopping $10 million. And the discussion will continue for the foreseeable future, as Depp donated money to charity, to which Heard promised to donate her money for a divorce.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard broke up years ago, before they eventually challenged it in court. The “Aquaman” actress received $7 million from their divorce proceedings, promising to donate money to a number of places, including the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. And, according to a new message from fans of Depp’s work on NFT on Twitter, he uses this profit from art to donate money to charity. This includes the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

The donations that Amber Heard promised to give to the Children’s Hospital and other institutions have been the subject of discussion throughout the libel trial against Johnny Depp. In particular, whether the money was actually received by organizations such as the ACLU. It was eventually determined that most of the money wasn’t actually donated, presumably because Hurd has so many legal bills right now. Depp’s report indicates that a total of $800,000 was donated to various hospitals in the United States and beyond from money earned by his NFT art.

This charitable donation is just the latest example of how Johnny Depp is apparently trying to move on with his life after the completion of the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Depp was not in court when the verdict was announced, as he had already traveled across the ocean to act as a guitarist with Jeff Beck. In addition to his creativity, Depp has been paying a lot of attention to music lately; he also recently announced a reunion tour of his supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

As for Amber Heard, it is currently unclear if and when she will actually be able to donate the money she has allocated to various organizations such as the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. As mentioned earlier, Hurd was found guilty on three counts of defamation and sentenced to pay her ex-husband compensation in the amount of more than $ 10 million. Her lawyer has officially stated that the Aquaman actress can’t actually earn that amount of money, and it’s unclear whether Depp’s team will pursue it. If that’s the case, Hurd could lose things like her house and even her future salary.

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stopped acting in new roles, focusing on the libel case in Virginia. Depp’s career seemed under threat for a while, especially after he was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing a libel case against the British edition of The Sun. But the 59-year-old character actor is preparing to shoot his first new film after the trial, playing the French King Louis XV.

Johnny Depp’s upcoming movie doesn’t have a release date yet. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.