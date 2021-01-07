Johnny Depp continues to suffer!

Johnny Depp’s “bad streak” continues, this time his Hollywood mansion was robbed.

Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Hills home was raided over the weekend according to police, and although the suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived, he was arrested shortly after the robbery triggered the mansion’s alarm system. .

According to TMZ law enforcement sources, a woman broke into Depp’s home and set off the alarm system, prompting the police to be called. After the alarm went off, she left the premises, but police say they found her near her, and they also say she is related to another recent robbery.

It should be noted that so far, the police have not disclosed any items stolen from Depp’s home and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

At least Depp wasn’t home for the event and the security system worked as planned. Depp has not commented on the event at this time.

Johnny Depp recently shared a Christmas message to fans as 2020 came to a close, and took to Instagram to share a photo with the caption “This year has been very difficult for many. For a better time ahead. Happy Holidays. to all! My love and respect to all of you. Eternally, JD. X ”

Bad luck streak for Johnny Depp

As we reported in The Truth News, in November, Depp announced that he had quit the Fantastic Beasts franchise at the request of Warner Bros, and you can read his full statement on his departure below.

“In light of recent events, I would like to make the following brief statement. First, I would like to thank everyone who has given me their support and loyalty. I have been honored and touched by their many messages of love and concern. Second, I want to inform you that Warner Bros. has asked me to resign from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and accepted that request. ”

“Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the UK court will not change my struggle to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and my career will not be defined at this point. Thanks for reading. Sincerely, Johnny Depp. ”

Warner Bros. issued its own statement later, saying “Johnny Depp will be leaving the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will be released in theaters around the world in the summer of 2022. “