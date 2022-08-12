Johnny Depp and the lawyer talk about the impact of the trial on social media and how she knew she was becoming famous

From time to time, the trial of celebrities captures the whole country in an unprecedented way. For one generation, it was O.J. The television trial of Simpson, which decades later turned into an FX series that won ratings. And recently, the legal quarrel between the superstar of “Pirates of the Caribbean” Johnny Depp and the star of “Aquaman” Amber Heard has generated an endless amount of comments, news and hype on social networks. For a long period of time, it seemed like you couldn’t turn around without seeing some coverage-real and satirical—regarding the ongoing Depp and Hurd trial, but that hype never reached the people involved in the case.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chu and Camilla Vasquez, gave an interview to the Beverly Hills Bar Association, during which they talked about the noise raised by the trial and whether it affected how events eventually unfolded. If you believe them, the hype around the trial did not affect them at all, and Vasquez said:

We really lived in a bubble during the trial. We had [every] reason to believe that the jury did the same. We had a job. We had very little time to do anything other than work. At the time that we had, it was sleeping. We started noticing that it was starting to take on a life of its own, probably in the middle of the trial.

Almost every aspect of the trial existed under the microscope, from Johnny Depp’s reaction to seemingly ridiculous questions to Amber Heard’s testimony that Depp had to sell his boat. Even after the verdict was announced, Hurd’s legal team immediately filed an appeal, leading legal analysts to question whether this was the right step to move forward.

However, there was a moment when Camilla Vasquez admits that the public’s interest in their ongoing lawsuit began to penetrate the bubble she was talking about, and it happened because of the most mundane activity. Vasquez explained:

One weekend morning I went out for coffee, and this cute young girl with braces, you know, called my name and handed me my coffee, and she looked at me and [yawned] like the cutest way. And I thought: “Oh my God, is there something on my face?” And then she said: “You’re Johnny Depp’s lawyer.” And I’m like, “How do you know that?” they don’t play a role in our strategy at all.

This is definitely one of the consequences of an extremely public trial, such as the hype of Depp and Heard. You can’t keep a white-hot spotlight away from the hull. You just have to assume that the jury deciding the case is not affected by what they hear. Especially when so many of them revolved around Johnny Depp and Camilla Vasquez, and whether they were involved in a romantic relationship. There was even an incessant hype when they reunited at a rock concert.

Perhaps they continued to lay out his legal defense? Just stay away from social media, kids. You’re still creating headlines, memes, and TikTok, and it probably won’t slow down anytime soon.