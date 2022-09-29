Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court drama has been filmed

Johnny Depp (59) and Amber Heard (36)’s trial fight in the mud is coming to the big screen! This year, the former spouses fought a fierce battle in court: the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” sued the former for libel — and successfully. The trial attracted a lot of media attention and was even broadcast around the world. Now the process is back on the screens: the story of Johnny and Amber has been filmed!

As MailOnline reported, among other things, the entire drama about the two actors was filmed: a Tubi production called “Hot Take: The Depp / Heard Trial” is due to be released in the US on Friday. The main characters are played by actors Mark Hapka and Megan Davis.

It remains to be seen how the fans will perceive the film — and whether the material for the second part will appear in the near future. The Aquaman actress does not intend to agree with the verdict and therefore filed an appeal.