Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: chronology of their professional and personal relationships

In June 2022, a long legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally reached a verdict, years after the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his colleague in the film Rum Diary first filed massive libel lawsuits against each other after their divorce. But with all the twists and turns and countless news stories that have emerged since the saga first began, it’s easy to get lost in all of this and forget how we even got to this point.

At the same time, we have compiled a comprehensive analysis of the history of the former couple from the moment of their first meeting to the conclusion of their extensive trial in a Virginia courtroom (for now, anyway).

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of the film “Rum Diary” in 2009.

Before the issuance of a protective order, before the divorce and even before the wedding, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first met as colleagues on the set of the film back in 2009. According to Entertainment Tonight, Depp and Heard first met during the filming of “Rum Diary” in October 2009, where they played each other’s love interests in the film adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson’s novel.

In the film, Depp plays Paul Kemp, a writer turned newspaper reporter in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While in Puerto Rico, Kemp meets and falls in love with Chenault (Heard), and they begin a whirlwind romance behind the back of Chenault’s fiance, Hal Sanderson (Aaron Eckhart). The film failed at the box office and did not get better for critics, but it served as the beginning of a love affair that is much more interesting than anything that can be found in the film.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard started dating in 2012.

A few years after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first met on the set of The Rum Diary, they finally started dating in 2012 after Depp and his longtime partner Vanessa Paradis broke up. Depp spoke about the breakup in July 2013 in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, where the actor said that “the relationship is very complicated.”

Depp did not mention Heard in the Rolling Stone article, which was pretty standard for him and Heard, as they kept their relationship confidential until they first appeared as a couple at the 7th Annual Heaven Gala in January 2014, according to E! Online. A few days later, People reported that the couple was engaged.

The couple married in 2015; injuries and legal drama ensued

The couple did not waste time on the wedding, as less than a year after the engagement, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard exchanged vows on February 5, 2015. According to E!, the couple got married on Depp’s 44-acre private island in the Bahamas.

However, the fun and love will be short-lived, as it is reported that problems began to interfere with the couple’s relationship almost immediately after they tied the knot. According to a Variety report, Depp suffered a hand injury during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in Australia. It is reported that Depp was injured during an argument with Heard.

It is reported that in March 2015, Depp quarreled with Heard and began smashing bottles, windows and other objects around the house. It is reported that during the incident, Depp cut off part of his finger. Instead of seeking immediate medical help, Depp allegedly stuck the stump into a can of paint and used it to write “Billy Bob” and “Easy Amber” on the mirror, referring to Depp’s accusations that Heard cheated on him with her London. Fields’ partner in the film is Billy Bob Thornton.

In May of the same year, the couple ran into trouble with the law in Australia after local authorities learned that Depp and Heard had illegally imported their Yorkshire Terriers into the country without placing the dogs on a 10-day quarantine in Australia. The couple could face up to 10 years in prison, but instead they were only required to apologize. In April 2016, Depp and Heard released an infamous video in which they awkwardly apologized for violating the country’s biosafety codes by not declaring the dogs.