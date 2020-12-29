Johnny Depp, an emotional message for his fans

Actor Johnny Depp surprised on Instagram by sharing an emotional message for his followers, he’s back!

After losing his defamation lawsuit against the British newspaper “The Sun”, Johnny Depp was absent from Instagram for almost a month; and it is until now that the actor has reappeared with an emotional message for his fans.

Let us remember that Johnny Depp has established himself as one of the most appreciated and successful actors in Hollywood, some of his most outstanding performances being in “The Young Scissorhands”, “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Legend of the Headless Horseman” among other.

However, this actor has been going through one of the most complicated years of his life, being accused by his ex-partner Amber Heard of having physically and emotionally violated her during their relationship.

Johnny Depp reappears on Instagram

Through Somagnews we have learned of all the consequences that this lawsuit has brought to Johnny Depp, including his dismissal from “Fantastic Animals 3″ where he would give life to the great Grindelwald.

All these legal problems made the actor absent for almost a month from his social networks; And just before the end of the year, he surprised his followers with a moving message.

“This year has been very difficult for many. We have a better time ahead. Happy Holidays to all! My love and respect for all of you ”

They were part of Jhonny Depp’s message, which he accompanied with a photograph in which he appears with the composer Shane MacGowan; and that of course has excited all his fans.

With more than 9 million followers on Instagram, it was to be expected that this publication of the actor after several weeks of absence would cause all kinds of reactions, adding more than 1.9 million likes and more than 37,000 thousand comments.



