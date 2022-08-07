John Wick’s New Training Tool 4 Secretly Reveals the Dark History of the Sequel

John Wick’s boxing stance in “John Wick: Chapter 4” is a traditional training tool that also reflects John’s story. “John Wick 4” has unveiled its first teaser trailer featuring martial artists such as Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada for Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego. The teaser not only demonstrated the incredible action and martial arts that viewers associate with the series, but also showed how John trains his punches with a tool that many martial arts practitioners will immediately recognize.

The instrument that John strikes with in the teaser is called a makiwara. This is a soft stance used to practice striking techniques in many karate schools. The design of the makiwara is designed in such a way as to resist the attacker, while the makiwara bounces into a straight position after each blow. This design allows the karate practitioner to strengthen his punches, and can also be used for kicks, knees and elbows.

With his makiwara wrapped in rope and the strength John puts into his punches, there’s also a pretty significant bloodstain from John’s punches. Interestingly, the films about John Wick are full of martial arts, and makiwara also reflects very well what John’s life has been like since he retired. Makiwara is a constant opposing force that John is fighting.

Makiwara reveals the power of John Wick (and his enemies)

Makiwara’s design symbolizes the resistance that John has constantly encountered throughout the series, where John can resist when his opponent bounces off him like Makiwara. As soon as John embarked on his mission to avenge the murder of his dog in the first “John Wick”, he was attacked from all sides by an incessant onslaught of enemies. This attack intensified in “John Wick: Chapter 2” and even more so when John was on the run in “John Wick, Chapter 3 — Parabellum”.

As long as John and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) stand in front of the high table in John Wick 4, their enemies will undoubtedly keep coming. Makiwara, covered in the blood of John’s knuckles from repeated blows, as well as his battles, reflects the incessant challenge of even such a legendary killer that John faces. With every blow he lands, John has not been able to avoid a continuous battle with one opponent after another.

The inclusion of Makiwara in “John Wick 4” shows a side of John’s training that draws on traditional Japanese martial arts and probably on director Chad Stahelski’s own extensive martial arts experience. Makiwara itself is also a storytelling tool, as well as a training tool in John Wick: Chapter 4 showing Baba Yaga’s continuous battle to defeat constantly attacking and bouncing enemies, John Wick sometimes teams up with his friends to do this. This may end with John being able to win only by finally “breaking” the Top Table and its numerous assassins, whom Makiwara is a physical substitute for.