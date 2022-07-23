John Wick Spinoff Update Makes Ana De Armas’ Ballerina More Exciting

People who are excited about everything the John Wick franchise has to offer have just received exciting news about the spin-off of Ana de Armas, The Ballerina. In addition to the upcoming film “John Wick: Chapter 4” and a spin-off franchise without John Wick called “Continental,” de Armas’ film “Ballerina” is the latest in an ever-expanding series. The right Ballerina is vital to the franchise, given that Keanu Reeves cannot remain an action hero forever. In fact, age comes to everyone. Although “Continental” may be a real prestigious TV show, the future of the series may lie on the shoulders of a Ballerina.

The project has been in preparation for filming since 2017, but everything changed when Ana de Armas officially signed the contract in 2022. a scene or two. Since de Armas is now one of the hottest names in Hollywood, the Ballerina is sure to be in theaters soon. As de Armas explained in a recent update, the Cuban actress currently has so much influence that she had to choose a screenwriter to work on the project.

After interviewing several female writers, de Armas found the person she most wanted to collaborate with: screenwriter and director Emerald Fennell, an Oscar winner. De Armas explained that it is very important for a female voice to work on the project, and the appearance of such a talent as Fennell on the threshold is a successful move of the highest order. Oscar-winning screenwriters don’t work on action movies all the time. And not all Oscar winners are as exciting as Emerald Fennell.

Can Ana De Armas’ ballerina beat John Wick?

In addition to participating in various projects over the past decade, Fennell has received numerous accolades for her work on the screenplay “Killing Eve” and “Promising Young Woman”. Fennell also directed the film “A Budding Young Woman”, which received very good reviews. Fennell’s sharp writing style is exactly what a Ballerina needs. If the film becomes another story about the revenge of a murderer, as rumor has it, then Fennell’s talent is exactly what the doctor prescribed for creating such a plot. “Promising Young Woman” may seem contradictory or divisive, but it’s hard to say that it’s written poorly.

Hiring Fennell opens the door for Ballerina to become a more interesting film than any of the John Wick films. No matter how great the trilogy with Keanu Reeves in the title role is, these films are not exactly known for the deepest narrative. Add a little bit of Emerald Fennell to the signature scenery of the movie “John Wick”, and the crew can get a dynamite recipe for success. It’s not hard to imagine a future in which a Ballerina can beat other John Wick films at their own game.

With Ana de Armas and Emerald Fennell on board, the Ballerina is fine. There is something important in John Wick’s spin-off, but there is no reason to assume that creative couples will not cope with the load. Hiring a woman to write the script was clearly important to de Armas, and getting a woman with Fennell’s unique style is great. Only time will tell if the Ballerina can completely surpass John Wick, but so far she is on the right track.