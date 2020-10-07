John Wick good news for Xbox and Nintendo players!

The John Wick film series, starring Keanue Reeves, was a huge success worldwide. The game of the John Wick series, which has three movies so far and has been announced for the fourth, also recently debuted. Console good news was given for the game with simple graphics.

John Wick game expands platform support

The game was first released for PC and Mac at the end of 2019. In May, the game was released for PlayStation 4. Months after the game arrived on the console, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch users also got good news. The publisher of the game, Good Shepherd Entertainment, announced that the John Wick Hex game will be released on December 4 for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

John Wick Hex is an action and strategy game with comic-like graphics. The game played as a single player can have a pleasant time for you. When it comes to the console side, prices are not as affordable as the PC. The price of the game on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch was announced as $ 19.

If you want to play the game on a PC, your computer must meet the following system requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3-6300 @ 3.80GHz / AMD PRO A10-8850B

Video card: GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon R9 280X

RAM: 8 GB RAM

DirectX Version: DirectX 11



