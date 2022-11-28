“John Wick, Chapter 4” Director Chad Stahelski Discusses The “Scary” Aspect of Developing The Upcoming Sequel

Keanu Reeves really knows how to run a franchise, and his films about John Wick are just one example of his legacy of action movies. Given that the release date of “John Wick 4” is steadily approaching, and the release of the fifth film is very likely, the need to release the same high-quality film as the rest of the franchise is high. Director Chad Stahelski touched on exactly this and how “scary” a creative approach can be in such a situation.

In an exclusive interview with Empire, the director of “John Wick: Chapter 4” Chad Stahelski admits that the fourth film had some other problems than the rest of the films, given that “formula” needed to change the route in order for the films to stay fresh. But Stahelski believes that he and his staff eventually cracked the code by changing it in a very specific way. That’s exactly what the director said:

After the third one, it gets a little scary. Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, “To hell with it, we won’t do this anymore.” So now, in fourth place, we have several storylines. The film feels different. It seems more epic.

“John Wick” was already pretty “epic” for being a movie franchise in which one man avenges the death of his dog, so this new, larger-scale approach to the last part might be something quite surprising. The franchise also has a large fan base, which, it would seem, has been overwhelmingly happy with the films so far, so there is actually a certain level of risk for future installments, whether the “formula” will be changed or not. So go big or go home seems appropriate for the upcoming fourth movie.

All three current films of the trilogy about Vick have received rave reviews and consistently high ratings from critics and viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. This high praise will naturally make it harder for the production team to resist sticking to what they know will work and keep going down that creative path. Consistency may be important, but there is always a risk of becoming predictable and worn out when the franchise lives a long time.

“John Wick” actually marked the directorial debut of Chad Stahelski, and to say that an experienced stuntman came out of the gate swinging would be an understatement. Having achieved great success in the franchise, he is now working on a number of impressive films in which he sees himself in the director’s chair, including the upcoming relaunch of Henry Cavill’s The Highlander.

Considering how Chad Stahelski usually sought to diversify the action films he shoots, it makes sense that “John Wick: Chapter 4” will be one step ahead of the previous films in the franchise, and not just looking for new tricks for Keanu Reeves. master it. The franchise itself is already breaking its own mold with spin-offs like the upcoming Ballerina Ana De Armas. But before we get to that, let’s take a look at what Stahelski, Reeves and co. there is a store for this fourth installment.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” opens in theaters on March 24 as part of a schedule of upcoming movie releases in 2023. Chad Stahelski’s promise that this will be the longest of Wick’s four films and something that “feels different” is even more exciting.