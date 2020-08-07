John Wick 5 Officially Announced

The fourth film of the John Wick series starring Keanu Reeves will be released in 2022 if nothing goes wrong. According to new information, the 5th movie will be completed during the filming that will start in 2021.

Lionsgate’s most famous movie series, John Wick, will appear with its fourth movie in the coming years. The movie, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to be in theaters in the last week of May 2022. Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer, who made important statements about the movie series, said that both John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 are currently in the script stage, and the films will be shot one after another and will be released for a short time.

“We are busy preparing scripts for both films of the action series John Wick 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on 2022 Remembrance Day,” said Feltheimer. “We hope to shoot both movies back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year,” said the CEO, declining to make a statement regarding the release date of John Wick 5. Considering that the film will be shot together with the 4th movie, it is not thought that there will be a big date gap between the 5th movie and the previous movie.

Keanu Reeves working on Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves, which has a very large fan base in our country, continues to prepare for the 4th film of the famous science-fiction movie Matrix. It is known that the shooting, which was suspended due to the pandemic in March, is currently underway in Germany.

Another important content for the John Wick series is the TV series called The Continental. It looks like we will see more movies and series in the John Wick and Matrix universe in the coming years. We will try to keep you informed as new information about movies becomes available.



