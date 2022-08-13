“John Wick 4” will be the longest in the series, but the director has a good reason for this

Keanu Reeves returned to the place of Neo at the end of last year in the film “The Matrix of Resurrections”, but in recent years the actor has mostly held his position in the field of action thanks to a series of films about John Wick. At the moment, Reeves has appeared three times in the role of the main killer, and “John Wick: Chapter 4” is due to be released in early 2023. “Chapter 4” should be the longest running John Wick movie, but director Chad Stahelski has a good reason for that. extended execution time.

Earlier this week, Chad Stahelski said he and his team are on the “last stretch for image blocking” at John Wick: Chapter 4, which means that after it’s done, all that’s left to do is add visuals and music. The director also noted that chapter 4 will be longer than previous films about John Wick, although not by much, and during a conversation with Variety on the red carpet of the premiere of the Netflix film “Day Shift” (which he produced), Stahelski explained why these extra minutes are needed:

I love mythology. I love a good myth. I don’t really believe—at least for John Wick films—in a three-act structure. I believe in storytelling and getting away from it. You know, we’ve always seen John Wick as Odysseus. So we spend the time it takes to tell the story. As long as we don’t fall asleep watching it, we keep doing it. But I guess there is a toilet limit.

It all boils down to the fact that Chad Stahelski just wants to spend as much time as necessary to correctly portray another adventure involving John Wick as a modern Odyssey. It also looks like “John Wick: Chapter 4” will delve into the franchise’s own mythology. While 2014’s “John Wick” was originally conceived as a one-off action movie, the positive response from critics and impressive box office receipts led to Lionsgate approving a sequel. Thus, the seeds of peace-building planted in this first film blossomed in the exploration of elements such as the High Table and other rules for the Continental hotel chain serving murderers.

Although the specific plot details of the upcoming 2023 film remain a secret, the first trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 4” was shown last month during Comic-Con in San Diego. The preview featured a lot of action, as well as our first look at the new characters played by Bill Skarsgard, Shamier Anderson, Clancy Brown and Hiroyuki Sand, among others. The fourth part was filmed from June 28, 2021 to October 27 in places such as Japan, New York, Berlin and Paris.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is due out on March 24, 2023, and “John Wick: Chapter 5” is on the way, and Chad Stahelski said in a separate interview that “the studio [fully] intends to continue the franchise. “Speaking of which, this fictional world will also be expanded by the spin-off “Ballerina” directed by Ana de Armes and a series of Continental events that will be broadcast on Starz.