John Wick 4 Star Praises Keanu Reeves for His Down-to-Earth Presence On Set

The star of “John Wick: Chapter 4” Rina Sawayama praised the star of the series Keanu Reeves. Sawayama will make her debut in the upcoming action movie, details about her character are currently being kept secret. The actress previously made a name for herself in music by releasing her critically acclaimed debut album Sawayama. Taking on the new role of John Wick 4, Sawayama had to undergo intense physical training to prepare for the intense franchise battle scenes for which the franchise has become well known.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” will continue after the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”, in which Wick survived an attack by Winston (Ian McShane), trying to curry favor with the ghostly Supreme Table. Vic is then taken to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and they agree to join forces against the High Table. “John Wick 4” will continue the franchise’s tradition of carefully staged action scenes with minimal cuts, unlike typical action scenes in American blockbusters, which are often characterized by fast editing and intensive use of computer graphics.

In an interview with Metro, Sawayama spoke about Reeves’ support during the intense filming of John Wick 4. She recalls the professionalism and practical qualities of the actor, saying that he was always there to cheer her up during the physically difficult process. Sawayama talks about how she and Reeves trained together and connected the intensity of the work, emphasizing how special these moments were. Read her quote below:

“There’s such a mediocrity about Keanu — he’s really down—to-earth, he’s so calm and sweet – it’s just great to spend time with him, as if he’s a family member. My favorite memory is watching him when we were both training. in the same gym and yelling, “F**k!” It was one of my favorites — [the training] was so brutal! I loved sharing this moment with him — we both talked: “It’s terrible.” But I can’t compare with what he did — he’s in the whole movie, and I’m in part of the movie. I do not know how he does it — he performs all the tricks himself!”

Reeves is widely known as one of the nicest actors working in Hollywood, and his partners in several past projects often praise him. Given this, it’s no surprise that Reeves continued this series with his latest John Wick project. Also known for his impressive work ethic, Sawayama confirmed that Reeves would be performing his own stunts in “John Wick: Chapter 4.” This is what he has been doing throughout the series, constantly proving his firm commitment to his beloved role of John Wick.

Although Reeves has long established himself as a great company, in an industry as tough and unforgiving as Hollywood, it’s nice to know that some actors have been able to maintain a positive attitude that also benefits others. With the first John Wick film, Reeves’ career revived and his popularity skyrocketed. During this time, he maintained his reputation as a kind and generous film partner, even when he was further from the spotlight. Sawayama’s comments about her own hard work indicate that she will be a strong addition to To John Wick: Chapter 4, which is likely to feature another series of masterfully staged fights with Reeves’ irresistible presence at the center of it all.