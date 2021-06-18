John Wick 4: Rumors Name Wesley Snipes Cast In Sequel

John Wick 4: Rumors indicate that John Wick 4 has one more name in his cast: Wesley Snipes. According to The Illuminerdi portal, the eternal Blade would be in negotiations with Lionsgate for a role in the action movie sequel.

The information, however, was denied by The Hollywood Reporter journalist Borys Kit on his Twitter. “Despite some news, action star @wesleysnipes will NOT be in #JohnWick4. There were some discussions some time ago, but it didn’t work out”.

So far, neither the actor nor those responsible for the film have spoken out about the rumors.

Despite some reports, action star @wesleysnipes is NOT going to be in #JohnWick 4. There were some discussions a little while ago but it didn't work out. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) June 16, 2021

John Wick 4: What do we know so far?

Production on the sequel is set to begin anytime with shooting in Paris, Berlin, New York and Japan. At first, John Wick 5 would be filmed at the same time, but that plan has since been scrapped.

The cast features the return of Keanu Reeves in the lead role and Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King. New additions include Donnie Yen (Ipman), Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) and Bill Skarsgård (It: The Thing).

The creator and screenwriter of the first three films in the franchise, Derek Kolstad, will not be part of John Wick 4 or the fifth feature. Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead: Las Vegas Invasion) and Michael Finch (November Man: A Spy Never Dies) are the new scriptwriters. Direction remains in the hands of Chad Stahelski.

John Wick 4 hits theaters on May 27, 2022.