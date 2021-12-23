John Wick 4 Prepares For Action In Its First Teaser Trailer, But Delays Its Premiere

John Wick 4: After reenacting Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves will return as action hero John Wick. Keanu Reeves is on everyone’s lips for the debut of The Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski’s new film. Also because he said a few days ago that he has not played Cyberpunk 2077, despite the fact that CD Projekt RED had claimed otherwise. Be that as it may, what is confirmed is that John Wick 4 is delayed until March 24, 2023. The good news is that Lionsgate has shared the first teaser trailer, which you can see on these lines.

John Wick 4’s Second Delay

John Wick: Episode 4 has been another victim of the coronavirus. The movie was scheduled for May 2021, but was pushed back a year, to May 2022. In the end, it won’t be next summer when this action hero again shows us why we shouldn’t mess with him. On that occasion, the delay was due to scheduling problems for Reeves, who was working on filming The Matrix Resurrections. Now, they have not revealed the reason for the delay, but everything suggests that the COVID-19 crisis may have had something to do with it.

The opening of the film sagas has made Spider-Man: No Way Home a blockbuster. However, the impressive increase in infections has once again put all countries on high alert. In Spain, no restrictions have been announced for the hotel industry or cinemas, but concern has increased progressively. It remains to be seen if other productions follow the same path and begin to look sideways to 2023.

In fact, John Wick 4 has completed its filming, yet another proof that the epidemic may have had a lot to say in this regard. The film, directed by Chad Stahelski, has actors and actresses such as Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne or Lance Reddick. Also joining are Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Clancy Brown, Shamier Anderson, Scot Adkins Bill Skarsgård and Hiroyuki Sanada.