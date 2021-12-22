John Wick 4: Lionsgate Announces Film Has Been Delayed to 2023

John Wick 4: Lionsgate posted a video this Wednesday (22), announcing that John Wick 4 will be released on March 24, 2023. Previously, the film would hit theaters on May 27, 2022.

Despite the official announcement, the delay of almost 10 months did not gain further details from the producer. The promotional teaser with the new date shows employees of the High Summit at work and the clerks detailing when the feature film will hit the big screen.

Check out the video below:

John Wick 4 was announced in 2019 and was shot in conjunction with Keanu Reeves’ fifth film in the professional killer franchise.

The fourth film will feature returns from Ian McShane (Winson), Laurence Fishburne (King of the Bowery) and Lance Reddick (Charon). Also in the cast will be Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown.

John Wick 4 was directed by Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous three films and was noted for his work coordinating stunts in productions such as Deadpool 2, The Hunger Games: In Flames and Wolverine: Immortal.