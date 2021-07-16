John Wick 4: Lan McShane Will Return To The Film as Winston

John Wick 4: Ian McShane, who plays the character Winston, is confirmed in John Wick 4. The actor’s appearance was publicized by Lionsgate. He joins Keanu Reeves and other superstars in the next installment of the action franchise, whose shooting began on June 28th.

McShane already won the Golden Globes in 2005 as “Best Actor in a Drama Series” for Deadwood, a role he reprized in 2019 in: Deadwood: The Movie. In theaters, one of his most outstanding roles was that of the pirate Blackbeard in Pirates of the Caribbean: Navigating in Mysterious Waters.

Participation was already expected

Although the plot of John Wick 4 is still a mystery, as it is kept a total secret by the producer, after the end of the last chapter of the franchise, it was possible to imagine how the presence of Winston would be fundamental for the unfolding of the story. Besides him, other actors will also be back in the plot, such as Lance Reddick and Laurence Fishburne, besides the inclusion of others, such as Donnie Yen and singer Rina Sawayama.

The film will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous films in the franchise. John Wick 4 is scheduled for release on May 27, 2022.

