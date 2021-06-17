John Wick 4: Hiroyuki Sanada Joins Keanu Reeves Not Cast

John Wick 4: The American portal Collider announced this Thursday (17) a new name for the cast of the film John Wick 4. Hiroyuki Sanada, known for Avengers: Ultimatum, Mortal Kombat and Army of The Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas. The actor will play Watanabe, but so far, more information about the character has yet to be revealed. The 4th film in the franchise is set to open on May 27, 2022.

Learn more about John Wick 4

The franchise follows the main character, played by Keanu Reeves, a murderer who needs to leave his retirement after his dog, a gift given to him by his deceased wife, is murdered and his car is stolen. This is one of the most renowned action thrillers around the world, with the 3rd film, Parabellum, surpassing the expected The Avengers: Ultimatum and winning a box office of US$ 326.7 million (more than R$1.63 billion) .

In addition to Hiroyuki Sanada, actor Donnie Yen from The Great Master has also been confirmed in the cast. Yen will be an ally of Wick, being a character with many enemies in common with the protagonist. Like Reeves, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick are also expected to reprise their original roles in the plot. Laurence Fishburne has already had his return confirmed.

Newcomers to the production also include It: The Thing’s Bill Skarsgard, Goliath’s Shamier Anderson, and pop singer Rina Sawayama.

After the debut of John Wick 4, fans can look forward to the release of The Continental, a series derived from the franchise, produced by Starz. The 5th film in the saga has also been confirmed and production should start soon after the premiere of the feature.

