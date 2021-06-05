John Wick 4: Donnie Yen Will Be Allied With Keanu Reeves in The Film

John Wick 4: Actor and martial artist Donnie Yen (The Grand Master, Ip Man in the original title) joined the cast of John Wick 4, the fourth installment in the franchise starring Keanu Reeves. According to Deadline, he will play an old friend of the super assassin, who will have a past and many enemies in common with the new character.

With this addition, a renewal is signaled in the plot elements and in the fight sequences that the next film will be able to address. Yen has gained a lot of popularity for his unique fighting style and his lineup demonstrates a great opportunity for the saga to remain attractive, action-packed and contemporary.

John Wick 4 will be directed by Chad Stahelski, based on a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. In an interview with the vehicle, producer Basil Iwanyk commented with the director on the news:

“Donnie Yen will bring vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to bring him on board for John Wick 4 and we’re excited about the opportunity to have such an important talent to collaborate with Keanu [Reeves],” said Iwanyk. “We are very lucky that he joined the team. I look forward to working together,” added Stahelski.

Yen also joins Rina Sawayama, a famous Japanese-British pop singer who will participate in the attraction in one of the lead roles, but with no details disclosed. The film began filming in April and will have locations in France, Germany and Japan. It is worth remembering that the fifth chapter has already been confirmed and will be recorded right after the end of the current title.

In addition to the saga in theaters, the franchise will feature a spin-off series. Called The Continental, its plot will be set in the well-known hotel, a place of frequent meetings between hitmen from all over the world. John Wick 4 is slated to hit the big screen on May 27, 2022.