“John Wick 4” Director Chad Stahaelski Tells How Keanu Reeves’ New Setting will Change The Action

The John Wick movie franchise has released three stunning action films with some of the greatest choreographed fight scenes in the history of cinema. The films have done such a wonderful job of creating great action that with each new installment, the challenge should be to find new ways to surpass what came before, or at least find a way to get closer to the action so that each additional film still feels unique. . As for the film “John Wick: Chapter 4”, which will be released next year, director Chad Stahelski says that the new film will stand out because it will include films about samurai.

Most of “John Wick: Chapter 4” will take place in Japan, and as a result, the film will build on its setting and include films about sword fights. Director Chad Stahelski spoke with Total Film (via GamesRadar) and talked about his personal love for Chambar’s films and how they will affect the action and events of the new John Wick. The director explained…

I am a big fan of films about Chambara — films about sword fights, films about samurai — from “Hara-Kiri” to “Seven Samurai”. I can literally name all 26 episodes of Zatoichi plus TV series! So obviously it’s a huge influence. It has a very Japanese theme. It’s about a certain code, whether it’s friendship or the art of living. Despite the fact that everyone in the movie is bad guys, there is a code.

If you watch the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, you’ll see some of what Chad Stahelski is talking about there. Although there is certainly no shortage of the more traditional gunfight that we’ve come to know and love from the John Wick movies. There are also a lot of people running around with swords. We even see part of the fight scene between Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen, where they fight with guns and swords. The best of both worlds.

Although it doesn’t look like it’s going to be just an action influenced by these movies. Samurai films tell about characters who try not only to fight, but also to do it with honor. As the director says, they have a code. It’s a constant theme in all the John Wick movies. Although Keanu’s character is an underworld killer, the world he lives in still has rules that everyone must follow. Not everyone, including John Wick, always follows these rules, but their violation entails consequences.

John Wick has shown that he can fight almost anything, but if Chapter 4 focuses more on sword fighting, it will at least give the film a different feel than the others, giving him a chance to stand his ground. Of course, then Chad Stahelski will have to figure out how to make John Wick again: Chapter 5 is unique.