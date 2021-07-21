John Wick 4: Bill Skarsgård Talks About His Involvement In The Film

John Wick 4: In a recent interview with Collider, Bill Skarsgård, famous in recent years for having played the maniac Pennywise from It: The Thing, talked about his expectations of joining the cast of John Wick 4, starring in theaters by Keanu Reeves.

“I think the movies are really fun. I’ve always been a fan of these types of exaggerated and exploitative action movies,” said Skarsgård, explaining that he was cast in John Wick 4 because he is known behind the scenes as an actor who likes to be challenged all the time.

“Chad Stahelski [one of the franchise’s stunt doubles] came to me to talk a few times. I really liked everything that was said. He’s a really fun character in a lot of ways,” he revealed. “But I can’t go into too much detail [about] what it’s going to be,” he said, adding that he’s very anxious about the project’s development.

Currently, the artist is also preparing for the official release of the feature Nine Days, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Festival. The production opens in New York and Los Angeles as early as next week, while it opens in other regions of the world from August 6th.

John Wick 4: Learn about the action movie with Keanu Reeves and Bill Skarsgård

As reported during the interview, Skarsgård is very fond of new experiences and productions that motivate him to create different things. He also confirmed that he didn’t need to do a lot of pre-training for the action shoot and that his character will add very interesting aspects to the narrative.

“It’s something he’s never done before, that’s why I wanted so much to participate and get involved,” commented the actor. “I’ve thought for a long time that I’ve wanted to try to be as versatile as possible in this profession, whether it’s crossing genres or playing very diverse characters,” he argued.

According to Skarsgård, with the popularization of the horror films he participated, many producers started to call him for this type of project. While he liked the genre, he said he would like to vary it whenever possible.

“I think versatility is the key to going far in this kind of business while still having a fun career where there are no boundaries and conventional things,” he said.

So let’s wait for the movie!