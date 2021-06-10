John Wick 4: Bill Skarsgård Negotiates Film Participation

John Wick 4: According to Collider, Bill Skarsgård (the Pennywise of It: The Thing) would be in talks to participate in John Wick 4, the next film in the franchise starring Keanu Reeves. Because her entry into the cast has yet to be confirmed by Lionsgate, her possible role has yet to be revealed. However, the vehicle raises the possibility of the actor playing a villain in the fourth adventure of the ex-hire killer in the cinema.

With the recent addition of Donnie Yen as an ally of Reeves’ character in the film, the body of actors is gaining more prominence and demonstrates an advance from production to the beginning of recordings — which will go through locations in Japan, Germany and France. In addition to these names, the title has already confirmed the participations of Shamier Anderson (Raça) and pop singer Rina Sawayama.

John Wick 4 has yet to have an official synopsis released by the studio. Given the ending of John Wick 3 — Parabellum, the plot is expected to show the retired professional having to deal with the lack of protection from the Continental’s international assassin guild.

It is worth remembering that after the completion of the fourth feature, the producers declared that the next film will already be recorded in the sequence. In addition, the franchise will gain a spin-off series centered on the well-known hotel. John Wick 4 will be directed by Chad Stahelski — based on the script written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch — and will hit theaters on May 27, 2022.