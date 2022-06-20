John Travolta and Daughter Ella shared touching Father’s Day messages two years after losing Kelly Preston

The best dad in the world! John Travolta received the sweetest Father’s Day message from his daughter Ella Travolta, as they both celebrated the holiday with love for their family.

22-year-old Ella shouted out her beloved father on Sunday, June 19, in a touching photo on Instagram, in which they both together with their younger brother Benjamin, 11 years old.

“Happy Father’s Day, the smartest, kindest and most generous person I know,” the actress signed the post. “Just by being yourself, you taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy.”

John shared the same photo on his Instagram and added another one in which he and his son Ben are hugging in what looks like an airplane.

“It’s a privilege to be a father. I love you, my little ones. Happy Father’s Day to all,” the actor of “Saturday Night Fever” wrote.

Travolta’s family rallied against the backdrop of an unimaginable tragedy. After John’s eldest son, Jett Travolta, died at the age of 16 in 2009 from a seizure, his wife Kelly Preston passed away in 2020 from breast cancer.

However, the family continued to live, often paying tribute to their lost loved ones. “We love and miss you, Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day,” John wrote on Instagram on May 8, along with a slideshow of photos of Preston with John and their three children.

John announced his wife’s passing in July 2020 after her two-year battle with breast cancer, sharing on Instagram that Preston wanted to keep his illness a secret.

“She led a courageous struggle with the love and support of so many people,” he shared then. “My family and I will always be grateful to her doctors and nurses at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, to all the medical centers that helped, as well as to her many friends and family who were close to her. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

The couple met in 1987 while working on “Experts”. They tied the knot in 1991 and were “real partners,” according to a source who shared with Us Weekly how “devastated” John was after Preston’s death.

“Ella and Kelly were best friends and were inseparable, and of course Benjamin idolized his mom,” the insider added at the time.

John continues to honor actress Jerry McGuire and honor her with his children, as well as share a tribute to last year’s Mother’s Day. “Dear Kelly, you have brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you. We love you and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”