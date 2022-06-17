John Stamos shared a retro photo with Ashley Olsen and Bob Saget, calling himself “lucky”

The Full House family lost its patriarch in early 2022 due to the unexpected death of Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner in both the original sitcom and the spin-off Fuller House on Netflix. After his passing, his former film colleagues were among the many who paid tribute to him and continue to do so even months later. Now John Stamos, who played Saget’s on-screen son-in-law in both shows and called him his “biggest cheerleader,” has shared a funny retrospective photo showing not only him and Saget, but also Ashley Olsen.

Ashley Olsen, of course, played Tanner’s youngest daughter Michelle (along with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen) in “Full House”, but Stamos’ photo proves that these stars can have a lot of fun and socialize off the set, as well as work in an expanded cast. The Tanner family. Take a look at his Instagram post:

What could be better for a June photo from the past than a photo of John Stamos and his friends/co-stars experiencing “unfiltered joy” when he needed to cheer up a little in the summer of 2004? It’s nice that he mentioned that his friends helped him when he needed them, and it’s good for Stamos that he can think about his luck and happiness after losing Bob Saget as his longtime friend.

It’s also nice to see Ashley Olsen featured, as neither she nor her sister returned as Michelle for Fuller House, and the spin-off came up with a creative explanation for the character’s absence. They made a rare public statement in honor of their TV dad after his death in January, and Stamos recently posted an adorable photo of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen after his son abandoned the iconic Michelle Tanner line, so the ties are still there. .

Another star, who is known for laughing in the Tanner family, commented on Stamos’ post, saying that she also visited her on-screen uncle in his beach house. Jodie Sweetin (aka Stephanie Tanner) wrote:

Oh, yes!! I remember this house!!

The part of the photo that I would say makes it even sweeter is the date 2004. “Full House” ended back in 1995, and the premiere of “Fuller House” took place only in 2016. This group of people didn’t need to get together for work; they were together to have fun, and they seemed to have a lot of fun. It’s also not the only time Stamos has done his best to showcase his late friend lately, as he reunited with Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo when Saget was posthumously awarded the IMPACT Award from the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards.

Unfortunately, Bob Saget was excluded from the “In Memorial” segment at the Tony Awards ceremony on June 12, and John Stamos wasted no time calling Tony out for insulting him. Even if Saget does not always receive the official tribute that his family believes he deserves after his long and prosperous career, Stamos is clearly ready to go to battle for him.

If you want to get back to the extended Tanner family and their cute shenanigans, you can find the full House series (including the Olsen twins as Michelle) streaming with an HBO Max subscription, and the full Fuller Houses series is available from Netflix. subscription.