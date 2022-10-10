John Stamos and Caitlin Tarver will play the main roles in the Amazon Freevee pilot project “Open Book”, inspired by the memoirs of Jessica Simpson

John Stamos and Caitlin Tarver are set to star in “Open Book,” a half-hour Amazon Freevee pilot inspired by Jessica Simpson’s bestselling memoir, from Tom Kapinos (“Loose California”), Patrick Moran’s PKM Productions and Amazon Studios. Adam Bernstein (“Billions”) directs and also acts as an executive producer.

Described as an exciting, music-soaked coming-of-age story, the “Open Book” written by Kapinos follows the rise of pop star Sadie Sparrow (Tarver) from ingenue to tycoon, introducing us to the family, friends and lovers she gathers throughout her life. way. Touching on the themes of love, friendship, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business, Sadie eventually comes to accept herself and the fact that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life.

Sadie from Tarver is a hot “modern pop star” from the singing competition show, who seems to have everything — legs for the whole day, gorgeous hair and a powerful voice. A delightful combination of sunshine and sin, Sadie Sparrow has always maintained the image of a “good girl” on her way to fame, but her wild side has begun to manifest itself as life in the spotlight becomes predictably messy. As the drama of the relationship escalates and her career hangs in the balance, Sadie can’t decide whether she should do everything by the rules or start breaking some rules.

Stamos plays Butch. Once a young and likable singer-songwriter on top of the world, Butch Thorne has endured too many divorces and too much booze, which ultimately ensured his own fall from grace. Despite his tendency to self-destruct, Butch still retains a dangerous charm and his trademark voice. He is attracted to Sadie, and there is an immediate bond between them, which makes the situation awkward when he realizes that she is a young pop star with whom he was assigned to write songs.

Kapinos and Bernstein are executive producers. Executive producers are Moran and PKM Productions in conjunction with Amazon Studios. Jessica Simpson, Lauren Oslender and Lacey Lynch are also executive producers.

Jessica Simpson’s open book, published by Dey Street Books, has sold more than half a million copies in 14 weeks in 121 countries. At the time of its debut, it was the highest-grossing memoir from a showbiz actress in history. In 2020, Simpson signed a broad multimedia rights agreement with Amazon, which also included a series of stories published by Amazon Original Stories, the next of which will be released in February 2023 under the title “Movie Stars: They Always Say They’re Lonely.” A true story.

Two-time Emmy nominee Stamos is currently starring in the Disney+ series “The Big Shot,” the premiere of the second season of which will take place on October 12. Other recent television work includes Greg Berlanti’s hit drama “You” on Netflix and “The Little Mermaid Live” on ABC. He is perhaps best known for his starring roles in “Full House” and the Netflix spin-off “Fuller House,” in which he is also an executive producer. Stamos and Kapinos, who also wrote the scripts for “White Celebrity” and “Lucifer,” have also teamed up on another project that is in development at Netflix. Stamos is represented by CAA and Brillstein.

Tarver’s television works include “The Secret Life of an American Teenager,” “The Gamblers,” and “Famous in Love.” As a singer-songwriter, Tarver wrote “Crazy Stupid Love” with Wayne Wilkins, which became No. 1 in the UK in 2014. She released her first full-length album “Subject To Change” in November 2021 and recently signed a new album. deal with Nettwerk Music Group. She is currently recording new music, and plans for new releases and tours in 2023 will be announced soon. Tarver is represented by Industry Entertainment and Myman.