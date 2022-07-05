John Scheyer reacted to the devastating shooting in his hometown

Duke men’s basketball coach John Scheyer shared his thoughts after the horrific shooting that occurred on Monday in Illinois.

During the July 4 parade in Highland Park, six people were killed and dozens injured.

“Heartbroken. My heart is with the people of Highland Park, Illinois, a city just minutes from where I grew up. This is a preventable epidemic. She needs to be stopped,” Shyer tweeted.

The suspect was at large for several hours after the shooting, until he was found and arrested. He was taken into custody without incident around 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday evening.

The suspect was spotted by a police officer who chased him before taking him to the Highland Park Police Station.

Our thoughts go out to the victims and everyone affected by this tragedy.