John Ross nears return to the NFL: Fan reaction

Former Washington football star John Ross is reportedly returning to the league.

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN: “Former top-10 player John Ross plans to start meeting with teams for training or visits around the first week… since he will soon recover from last year’s knee injury. Soon after, he should find a team. . Several teams have been in constant contact.”

Fans reacted to Ross’ possible return on Saturday.

“The Patriots could use more speed,” wrote a fan from New England.

“We need to switch to DB,” Woody Wommack said.

“I’m rooting for the Norfside legend,” another user replied.

“He went one peak ahead of Patrick Lavon Mahomes,” Kent Swanson remarked.

Ross played a few games for the Bengals back in 2019, but his season was reduced to 8 games.

An unfortunate topic of his career so far.