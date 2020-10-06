John McAfee Arrested: Could Get 30 Years in Prison

It was reported that John McAfee was arrested in Spain. The arrest, following a lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, seems to put McAfee in trouble. Because McAfee could face up to 30 years in prison for the charges.

It was reported that John McAfee, one of the important names of both software and crypto money industry, was arrested in Spain. The allegation of arrest following a lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against McAfee indicates that a difficult process has begun for the 74-year-old popular name. Because the claims about McAfee are extremely serious.

According to the reports, the SEC accuses McAfee of tax evasion and fraud. It is stated that McAfee, accused of not paying cryptocurrency of $ 23.1 million, even though it disguised it by taking money from some crypto money producers and encouraged investors to include it in ICO programs, did not pay income taxes and deliberately avoided paying.

According to the indictment prepared by the SEC, John McAfee participated in 7 different ICO events between 2017 and 2018. It is stated that McAfee, who is said to receive $ 11.6 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of these events, received an additional $ 11.5 million.

When we look at the details of the tax evasion claims against McAfee, we encounter very serious accusations. According to the SEC’s claims, McAfee has tried to evade taxes 5 times, which means a maximum of 5 years in prison each. In addition, it is stated that he did not report his tax return correctly on 5 times. The penalty for this crime is 1 year each time. This means that McAfee could face up to 30 years in prison.



