John Lynch reacted to the retirement of a longtime receiver

Longtime NFL receiver Emmanuel Sanders hangs up his cleats before the 2022 season.

Sanders spent 12 seasons in the NFL, including a partial campaign for the San Francisco Forties in 2019. Joining the team in the middle of the year, the veteran helped the Niners play in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch responded on Twitter to Sanders’ decision to resign.

“Congratulations to @ESanders_10 on leaving the NFL. His tenacity, tenacity and dedication to his work were special and among the best I have ever seen. Respect and gratitude. , his spirit and his many merits,” he wrote.

In 10 regular season games with the Niners, Sanders made 36 catches for 502 yards and five touchdowns. He added five receptions for 71 yards during the team’s postseason run.

Sanders was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2010 draft. The former SMU star played for the Steelers, Broncos, Niners, Saints and Bills. In his final season with Buffalo, he gained 626 yards and four touchdowns on 42 catches.

The 35-year-old ends his NFL career with 704 catches for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns.