John Lynch has an update on QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is not competing with Trey Lance for the starting quarterback spot at the San Francisco Fort Niners right now. But 49ers general manager John Lynch provided important information about the veteran signalman.

Speaking to the media this week, Lynch said Garoppolo no longer has restrictions on throwing after his offseason surgery. He added that Garoppolo is currently working on “improving endurance in the throwing program.”

“Jimmy is doing a really good job,” Lynch said. “In a way, he strengthens his endurance in the throwing program that was prescribed all the time, and trains very hard and aggressively, but yes, this situation is similar to what we described earlier. to a big conclusion for all participants.”

Lynch also made it clear that Garoppolo’s absence from training was not due to his inability to participate. He stated that Garoppolo is allowed to train fully, but believes that it is in his best interests to train separately.

The way John Lynch phrased his answer makes it pretty clear that the 49ers are patiently waiting for a suitable offer to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

It’s no secret that the 49ers are ready to wash their hands of Garoppolo and his big contract. One can assume that the 49ers don’t want his trading value to be negatively impacted by less-than-stellar training camps with any reps he gets.

If Lynch can maximize his trading value for Garoppolo, it will all be worth it.

Will Garoppolo play at least one down for the Photininers in the preseason?