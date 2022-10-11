John Legend criticizes Kanye West for “anti-blackness and anti-Semitism”

John Legend criticized Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of anti-Semitic posts over the weekend.

Last Sunday (October 9), West blocked his Twitter and Instagram accounts after posting anti-Semitic comments on the platforms. A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that “this account has been blocked due to a violation of Twitter policy.”

Numerous artists, celebrities, politicians and organizations have since criticized West for his statements, including Jack Antonoff, Jamie Lee Curtis and New York Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, potential Twitter owner Elon Musk said he had spoken to West and “expressed [his] concern about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

Last week, West caused new controversy after he wore a shirt with the inscription “White lives matter” at Paris Fashion Week.

“I do not know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset because I did not support him, and I supported Joe Biden [in the US presidential election]. It depends on him whether he can get through this,” Legend said.

Although the musician said that he does not believe that similar political views “should be everything” in personal relationships, he explained that, in his opinion, “certain things that you believe in are indicators of your character and will obviously affect your friendship.”