John Grier’s First TV Series After He Played Lex Luthor from Supergirl Is Officially On the Way

After he finished his time as the scary Lex Luthor in Supergirl, it was announced that Jon Cryer would be returning to comedy, especially network comedy. It’s now confirmed that the “Two and a Half Men” veteran will head to NBC to star in Mike O’Malley’s new half-hour comedy.

According to Deadline, the untitled series will feature Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer, and will reportedly be released next fall. All three of these actors have participated in major network television shows, so it will be fun to see them all together.

Cryer is best known for his role in the film “Two and a Half Men”, but also starred alongside Molly Ringwald in the John Hughes film, the classic of the 80s “Pretty Woman in Pink”. Like Cryer, Faison starred in a classic sitcom and starred in several nostalgic films. Most probably know him from his 9-year run as Dr. Turk in “The Clinic,” however, he also had supporting roles in the classic ’90s movie “Goofy” and co-starred with Denzel Washington in “Remember the Titans.” Like her new film partners, Spencer has an extensive career in television. Most recently, she had a recurring role in “Anatomy of Passion” as Owen Hunt’s sister Megan, and she also starred in cult dramas such as “Mad Men” and “True Detective.”

Although the show doesn’t have a title yet, the ad explains the plot a bit. The series is about a divorced couple, Jim (Cryer) and Julia (Spencer), whose breakup was apparently “peaceful”, and instead of the children traveling between the two houses, the parents take turns staying with them in their house. Everything changes when the owner of Jim’s favorite basketball team, the Boston Celtics, starts dating Julia. A perfectly normal situation in every way, isn’t it?

In addition to starring, Cryer is also an executive producer of the show. He will be working with O’Malley, who is currently the showrunner of Heels, who also created Survivor’s Remorse. In addition, Tom Warner, who owns The Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, and Wyc Grousbeck, who is the majority owner of the Boston Celtics, are going to produce The Connors EP. Sports connections behind the scenes definitely make sense.

What’s interesting about this project is Cryer’s return to comedy. Despite the fact that “Two and a Half Men” went through several serious controversies, almost coming to a difficult ending early on, it is still one of Cryer’s most iconic roles, and to see him return to his comedic roots is very exciting.

Before that, although it was great to see him as Lex Luthor in Supergirl, we could see a different side of the actor. From the most bizarre first sight to the very end, fans loved Cryer as a big Supergirl villain. However, when the CW show ends, it will be fun to see Cryer return to his comedic roots.

Although his new NBC comedy won’t be here for a while, you can watch other comedies that premiere this fall on the 2022 TV schedule, or you can come back and watch his scary performance in Supergirl with a Netflix subscription.