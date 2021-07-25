John Cusack: Where is the Hollywood actor?

John Cusack: Do you know where John Cusack is? Working professionally as an actor since the age of 16, Cusack was one of the big names in Hollywood. However, in recent years, he has taken considerable distance from the cameras and has even been involved in some controversies with his controversial ideas about the entertainment industry.

Learn more about John Cusack

In 1983, actor John Cusack made his theatrical debut with the film A Matter of Class, acting alongside big names such as Jacqueline Bisset, Rob Lowe and Andrew McCarthy. A year later, Cusack starred opposite Patrick Swayze, one of the greatest actors of the time, in Grandview, U.S.A.

However, it was from the movie Gatinhas & Gatões that the actor began to gain more prominence. At just 19 years old, he starred in his first films, Garota Sinal Verde and Viagem Clandestina. With the productions, Cusack consolidated his name among the professional actors of the 80s.

Already in the 90s, the career of John Cusack was increasingly on the rise. He starred opposite Nicolas Cage, John Malkovich and Ving Rhames, as well as being directed by acclaimed director Clint Eastwood, in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

In 1999, Cusack was nominated for Best Actor at the Independent Spirit Award for his role as Craig Schwartz in I Want to Be John Malkovich. Between that period and 2007, he continued to be part of major productions, having only a two-year gap in his career. Then the actor played Mike Enslin in 1408, a horror film based on the work of Stephen King. This was one of his biggest career roles.

Actor John Cusack’s vast curriculum includes titles such as High Fidelity, Writing in the Stars and The White House Butler. As of 2008, however, he turned away from the cameras and even issued controversial opinions about the entertainment industry.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, the actor called the film industry a “whorehouse”. According to him, people go crazy in Hollywood, as the big names in the market use young artists and then dismiss them as if they were nothing.

Perhaps this distance was one of the catalysts for Cusack, in 2010, to create the Freedom of The Press Foundation, an institution whose objective was to protect the privacy of journalists and to value the veracity of the information disclosed.