John Cena shows his love for BTS at Dynamite premiere

John Cena supported the premiere of BTS’s ‘Dynamite’, the celebrity expressed his admiration for K-pop idols.

Yesterday, the Bangtan Boys revealed the official MV of the single ‘Dynamite’, a song entirely in English, which in addition to showing the talents of the band members for languages, also made it clear that one of their favorite times It’s retro and they were inspired by its aesthetic to brighten up the ARMY days with the track.

The launch was a success, because a few hours after the video was published, ‘Dynamite’ already had millions of views on the YouTube platform, breaking different world records and positioning itself in the best places within the most important charts of the international music.

Several celebrities could not wait for the opportunity to congratulate BTS for this new project with which they begin the official promotions for their third comeback in 2020, so one of their most famous followers expressed all his love for the boys on his social networks .

Through Instagram, the professional wrestler John Cena posted a capture of the clip ‘Dynamite’, in the image you can see Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga dancing the fun choreography of the track, while In the background you see a white truck and an establishment with the word ‘DISCO’.



